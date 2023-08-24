Mayor Scott announces $15 million in state funding for water bill debt relief

Some Baltimore City and County residents will be getting some assistance with their water bills.

Mayor Brandon Scott, alongside DPW Interim Director Richard Luna, announced that 75,811 residents in the city and county who accrued water bill debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive debt relief credits on their upcoming bills.

The debt relief is funded by a $15.87 million grant made available from Maryland's State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund award under the American Rescue Act Plan.

DPW was one out 19 water systems that applied for funding from the Maryland Water Assistance Relief Program.

“The financial impact of COVID-19 took a toll for many people in the Baltimore area, and, together, we’re still working to recover,” said Mayor Scott. “This grant funding will offer so many Baltimore families the financial peace of mind, and go a long way in easing or eliminating one of the hurdles they may face. We’ve specifically targeted this to ensure the funds ends up in the hands of families where it will make the most difference. I am grateful to have great partners in Governor Moore and our state lawmakers who continue to prioritize Baltimore’s working families, and took the action needed to make this much-needed grant funding available.”

This $15.87 million in grant funding will be credited to the eligible 75,811 Baltimore City and County residential water accounts with an overall average credit of $209 per customer.

Eligible customers will receive a credit for outstanding water bill debt accrued during the pandemic between Jan. 27, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2023.

The grant distribution has been prioritized for City and County customers currently participating in financial water assistance programs, Water4All, and the State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

The remaining funding is distributed among residents who live in single-family low-income housing and then allocated to those who live in a Qualified Census Track zip code.

Nearly $9.2 million of the grant funding will be distributed to City and County residents who live in a Qualified Census Track zip code. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) designates Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) for purposes of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program.

Here's some links to a couple of water assistance programs that are made available to residents:

DPW's Water Affordability Portal

Water4All

State of Maryland's Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

For Baltimore County residents who are seeking assistance, click here.