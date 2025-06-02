Mayor Brandon Scott annouces crime in Baltimore continues to drop

BALTIMORE — On Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Baltimore is continuing to see a historic reduction in crime.

Compared to 2024, the city has seen a 23.6% drop in homicides and a 23.4% drop in non-fatal shootings, the fewest number of homicides in the first five months of any year on record.

Through the first five months of 2024, Baltimore recorded 71 homicides and 166 non-fatal shootings. Through the first five months of 2025, Baltimore has recorded 51 homicides and 126 non-fatal shootings.

The number of homicides seen in the first five months of 2025 are the fewest recorded of any year on record, per the Mayor's Office.

In April, Baltimore recorded only five homicides, the fewest ever recorded in a single month.

Officials say Baltimore has also seen a drop in auto thefts and robberies, with auto thefts being down 33% and robberies being down 22%.

Arson is also down 19%, and carjackings are down 11%.

“This continued progress shows that our strategy to build a safer, better Baltimore is working,” said Mayor Scott. “Thanks to our Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan and the dedicated work of our community violence intervention ecosystem, BPD, and partners across the criminal justice system, homicides and shootings continue to fall. But let me be clear: this is not a time for celebration. One death is one too many. We will continue to double down on evidence-based strategies, as we work to finally cure the disease of violence that has plagued our communities for far too long.”