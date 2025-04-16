Massive fire ravages over 100-year-old building in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — History engulfed in flames in Worcester County.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office say a building that was over 100 years old was ravaged by a massive fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call just after 2:00 pm in the 900 block of McGrath Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, majority of the building had been completely consumed by fire and almost entirely collapsed.

The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company were first to respond and were later helped by members of Worcester County Department of Emergency Services, Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company, Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company, Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Powellville Volunteer Fire Department, Allen Volunteer Fire Company, and Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company.

It took fire crews several hours and some help from heavy machinery to fully extinguish the fire.

According to investigators, the building had been in significant state of disrepair, and had not been occupied in years.

It was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire to contact them at 410-632-5666.