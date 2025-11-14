Marylanders to receive full SNAP benefits starting Nov. 18

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Human Services announced Maryland will issue 100% of SNAP benefits to people based on the regular benefits schedule starting November 18.

During the federal government shutdown, the Trump administration stopped funding SNAP benefits on November 1.

As of November 13, Maryland has issued a total of $46,941,257 in November benefits, representing 217,842 SNAP households.

Marylanders who regularly receive SNAP benefits before November 18 will continue to receive at least half their benefits on the day they normally receive SNAP, officials say.

Customers will receive the remainder of the SNAP benefits they are due on November 18.

Marylanders who normally receive SNAP benefits on and after November 18 will receive their full SNAP benefits as regularly scheduled.

This comes after Governor Wes Moore previously released $62 million in state funding Monday to ensure Marylanders receive full November SNAP benefits.

Moore had been hesitant to use state funds for SNAP, noting that during past shutdowns, Maryland received reimbursement for federal expenses from critical programs. He said the Trump administration provided "zero assurance" of reimbursement, citing President Trump's "targeted attacks on Democratic priorities."