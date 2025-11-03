Gov. Wes Moore releases $62 million of state funding for Marylanders to receive full November SNAP benefits

Governor Wes Moore released $62 million in state funding Monday to ensure Marylanders receive full November SNAP benefits, his office announced.

The decision comes days after two federal judges ruled that the government must maintain SNAP benefits for Americans.

The USDA had argued it couldn't tap into its contingency fund to maintain benefits, but both judges disagreed.

"One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry," Moore said. "We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times. But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration. It's time for the federal government to do its job and fully fund food assistance."

Moore had previously been hesitant to use state funds for SNAP, noting that during past shutdowns, Maryland received reimbursement for federal expenses from critical programs. He said the Trump administration provided "zero assurance" of reimbursement, citing President Trump's "targeted attacks on Democratic priorities."

Days later, Moore declared a state of emergency over the SNAP benefits lapse while visiting a food bank in Anne Arundel County. He announced $10 million in state funding for food banks and food bank partners.

Monday's $62 million release supplements the earlier $10 million for food banks. Both funding sources come from Maryland's Fiscal Responsibility Fund.