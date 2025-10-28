Maryland among states suing Trump over delayed SNAP benefits

BALTIMORE — After nearly four weeks, the federal government remains shut down.

As a result, SNAP benefits or food stamps are likely to be delayed starting on November 1.

Now Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and a coalition of 24 other Democratic led states are suing the Trump Administration for withholding SNAP funds.

"In Maryland, SNAP feeds over 680,000 Marylanders monthly," said Brown. "In May 2025, Maryland SNAP customers included 262,248 children under age 18; 121,615 seniors aged 62 and older; 128,705 people with disabilities; and 28,843 people experiencing homelessness."

Recently the United States Department of Agriculture issued a letter directing states to withhold November payments as the shutdown drags on.

The White House has indicated it cannot and will not redirect emergency funding to pay for the program until the government reopens.

RELATED: ‘Well has run dry’ - USDA blames Democrats for SNAP funding lapse during shutdown

Brown and company say that's illegal, claiming that Congress "appropriated billions of dollars in SNAP-specific contingency funds to the agency for this very purpose."

Prior to filing suit, Brown sent a letter to the federal government demanding clarification on why the funds can't be used.

While the USDA can legally reduce, suspend, or even cancel SNAP benefits under certain circumstances, Brown argues no explanation was provided.

MORE: What a prolonged government shutdown could mean for Maryland, according to the White House

Meanwhile when asked if he'd be willing to use State money to temporarily fund the SNAP program, Governor Wes Moore balked saying he doubts the feds would offer reimbursement.

Like many of Brown's lawsuits, this latest one was filed out-of-state in Massachusetts, a district with an overwhelming majority of Democratic appointed judges who've proven likely to rule in favor of the states, setting up a potential appeal.