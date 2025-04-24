Maryland Zoo welcomes new baby lemur

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo has a new member of the family.

The zoo announced the birth of an endangered lemur, the first of its kind since the species returned to its collection in 2023.

Born to first-time father, Terence, and 14-year-old mother, Arcadia, the baby lemur doesn't have a name yet.

Maryland Zoo

Maryland zookeepers who work with primates will name the baby in the coming days.

The endangered species is known as Coquerel’s Sifaka, named after their distinctive alarm call.

They are only native to the island of Madagascar.