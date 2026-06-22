Maryland traffic deaths climb to 22 in June as state enters deadliest stretch of summer

Last week, WMAR reported Maryland transportation officials are ramping up road safety efforts as the state is in its "100 deadliest days" regarding deadly traffic accidents.

This is the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. During this time, fatal traffic accidents are said to increase according to officials.

On June 16th, the number of traffic deaths was at approximately 13 for the month.

Since then, MDOT says that number has increased to 22.

As of June 22nd, 2026, 173 people have lost their lives on Maryland roadways this year, compared to 207 at this time last year, according to authorities.

The Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland State Police continue to urge motorists to drive safely during the summer travel season and follow these important safety reminders: