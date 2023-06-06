Maryland State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred in Harford County.

Just before 6:35 p.m., troopers responded to the 4200 block of Norrisville Road for reports of a crash.

Investigators say a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Norrisville Road with other motorcycles.

Police say that the victim, 41-year-old Samuel McNutt III, failed to negotiate a left turn in the road. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a road sign and continued into a utility pole.

McNutt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norrisville Road was closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.