Maryland State Police investigate deadly early morning crash in Harford Co.

RIVERSIDE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened in Harford County on Saturday.

Authorities say that just after 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 7 and Brass Mill Road for a report of a crash.

When emergency crews got there, they discovered a red Hyundai that crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 42-year-old James Cassady of Aberdeen. Authorities say he was the only person in the car during the time of the crash.

Cassady was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Cassidy was traveling west on MD Route 7 when, for unknown reasons, it traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

