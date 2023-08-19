Maryland State Police investigate a fatal interstate crash in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that killed one driver in Baltimore County.

That driver was identified as 28-year-old Mya Alisha Hall of Woodlawn.

Police say that around 2:35 a.m., troopers working in the area for a separate crash, when they observed Hall’s Honda SUV strike a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East.

Hall was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to authorities. She was later pronounced dead the scene by emergency medical personnel.