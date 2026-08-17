Maryland secures win in lawsuit over Trump admin's attempt to move FBI headquarters from Greenbelt to D.C.

On Monday, a judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to relocate the Federal Bureau of Investigation's headquarters to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

Judge Theodore D. Chuang issued a permanent injunction directing the FBI not to proceed with the plans.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the lawsuit in November 2025, stating that the Trump administration illegally redirected over $1 billion in congressionally approved funding to a different location without proper justification.

"Maryland and Prince George's County committed more than a decade of work to earn the FBI headquarters and pledged hundreds of millions of dollars. By blocking the Trump Administration's unlawful attempt to move the FBI to the Reagan Building and divert the funds Congress set aside for this project, the Court has cleared the path back to Greenbelt," said Attorney General Brown.

In July 2025, the FBI and General Services Administration announced the headquarters would move to the 30-year-old Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., instead of the previously selected Greenbelt location.

The Republican-led Senate Environment and Public Works Committee backed the administration's decision to scrap the Greenbelt move.

Related: Maryland sues Trump administration over FBI headquarters decision

Earlier, while addressing the Justice Department, President Donald Trump said his administration would block the FBI's move to Greenbelt, Maryland, citing the building being located three hours away in a "liberal state."

"[We're] not going to let that happen. We're going to build another big FBI building right where it is, which would have been the right place because the FBI and the DOJ have to be near each other," President Trump said. "The FBI and the DOJ work together. Now, in my case, they worked together for bad purposes, but they do. They were always together. So how can you have one that's three hours away?"

Maryland won the bid to have the headquarters built in Greenbelt in November 2023.

The move was later delayed after a federal watchdog launched an investigation into how the Biden administration chose the site.

More: Maryland win: FBI Headquarters moving to Greenbelt

Following Monday's ruling, the Trump administration's attempt to redirect funding for the building in D.C. has been struck down, along with any future support for the relocation.

"This victory is about more than a building. It is about ensuring that when Congress makes a decision, the Federal Government cannot simply ignore it because they do not like the outcome. Congress made a promise. The Trump Administration tried to break it. Now, the jobs, investment, and opportunity Marylanders deserve are within reach," said AG Brown.

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement after the judge's ruling:

"President Trump tried to take from Maryland what Maryland had already won. He failed. From the beginning, we said the decision to move the FBI headquarters to Greenbelt was final, earned, and that the Trump Administration's attempt to overturn it was illegal and wrong for our national security. Today, the court agreed. Maryland fought back—and Maryland won. I am grateful to all of Team Maryland, especially Congressman Steny Hoyer, who have worked tirelessly for decades to make this a reality. I am proud of this coalition for standing together and refusing to let this Administration play political games with the safety of our nation or the future of our state. Now it is time to stop the games and get to work building the world-class FBI headquarters that our public servants deserve, where it belongs: in Prince George's County, Maryland."

Maryland Delegation members also released a statement:

“For years, Team Maryland has fought to bring the men and women of the FBI a headquarters that meets their mission and their needs. After a years-long, competitive, and transparent process, Greenbelt, Maryland, was selected as the site for that new headquarters, based on its merits – including its ability to provide a secure space for the Bureau while ensuring the cost-effective use of taxpayer dollars. The Trump Administration had no grounds to ignore this selection, or redirect even one penny that Congress specifically appropriated for construction of the competitively selected site. We’re glad to see the Court acknowledge this fact, ruling that the Trump Administration’s actions are unlawful and void. This is an important step forward for the rule of law. This process began in 2009, and it’s past time it was concluded. Hopefully, the Trump Administration will agree with the conclusion that the Congress, the General Services Administration, and the District Court have all found, which is that Greenbelt is the proper home of the FBI. We will not stop fighting to fulfill our promise to the men and women of the Bureau to deliver a new, secure headquarters in Maryland so they can do their work without compromising their safety or our national security.” Maryland’s Congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks and Representatives Steny Hoyer, Glenn Ivey, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Sarah Elfreth, and Johnny Olszewski (all D-Md.)

The court documents containing the judge's ruling can be read below: