Maryland sues Trump administration over FBI headquarters decision

LARGO, Md. — The State of Maryland is suing the Trump administration over its decision to relocate the new FBI headquarters, alleging the administration unlawfully abandoned the planned Greenbelt site for a Washington, D.C. location.

The lawsuit claims the Trump administration is illegally redirecting over $1 billion in congressionally approved funding to a different location without proper justification.

In July 2025, the FBI and General Services Administration announced the headquarters would move to the 30-year-old Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., instead of the previously selected Greenbelt location.

The Republican led Senate Environment and Public Works Committee backed the Administration's decision of scrapping the Greenbelt move.

Governor Wes Moore criticized the decision during a Thursday press conference, calling the Washington building "too old, too small, and too exposed."

"Trump's actions aren't just illegal, they lack common sense. And his foolishness will put law enforcement in jeopardy," Moore said. "Greenbelt has been, and still is, the best home for the FBI."

The dispute dates back to March, when Trump, while addressing the Department of Justice, said he wouldn't allow the FBI building in a "liberal state."

"We're not going to let that happen," Trump said. "We're going to build another big FBI building right where it is... The FBI and the DOJ have to be near each other."

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown argued the state earned the headquarters through a rigorous selection process that identified Greenbelt as superior for transit access, cost-effectiveness, and community impact.

"We will not let the Trump administration strip away what Prince George's County won and deny its communities the transformative benefits this project would bring," Brown said.

Although they were unable to attend the press conference on Thursday, Senators Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen released a statement on the lawsuit:

“A thorough and transparent selection process concluded that Greenbelt, Maryland, is the site best for a new FBI headquarters that meets the Bureau’s security and mission needs. The Trump Administration has no grounds to ignore this selection, or redirect even one penny that Congress specifically appropriated for construction of the competitively selected site. Yet the Administration clearly intends to do just that, while refusing to answer basic questions around the costs to taxpayers and security of the new site, or provide additional details on their plans. That’s why we’re glad the State and Prince George’s County are challenging this Administration in court—not only to hold them accountable to the intent of Congress, but also to ensure we fulfill our promise to the men and women of the FBI to deliver a new, secure headquarters so they can do their work without compromising their safety or our national security.”