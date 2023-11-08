FBI moving to Greenbelt, multiple sources confirm

The new FBI headquarters will be in Greenbelt, Maryland, sources with knowledge of the decision confirm to WMAR-2 News.

Finalist sites had been announced back in 2014 to move the agency from it's outdated DC headquarters, but a decision has been delayed for years.

Local lawmakers and leaders have already begun reacting to the news.

Johnny Olszewski posted on social media, "This is a massive deal for Maryland," and thanked Governor Wes Moore, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Steny Hoyer "for their relentless advocacy and unwavering commitment to delivering this win for Marylanders."

Delegate Nicole Williams wrote "This has made my day, my week, my year. I am so excited to see that the Federal Government has made the right, fair and equitable decision to relocate[] the FBI headquarters in District 22."

Delegate Joe Vogel posted to social media "LET'S GOOOOO!!!!" He added that this is a "huge win for Maryland and Prince George's [C]ounty."

This is breaking news and will be updated.