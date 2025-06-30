Maryland residents could see credits applied to their home utility bills over the next few months

BALTIMORE — Over the next few months a lot of Maryland residents could see credits applied to their utility bills.

It's all part of the Next Generation Energy Act passed this year by the General Assembly.

The bill launched the $200 million Legislative Energy Relief Refund, to assist those most impacted by increased energy costs.

Credits will be issued in two phases, the first coming in August or September, followed by a second installment next January or February.

"The estimated refund amount for both phases would be an average of about $80 per customer depending upon the utility service territory," the Maryland Public Service Commission said in a release. "Lower usage customers would see lower credits and higher usage customers would receive higher credits."

To qualify for the first round of credits, you need an active residential electric account with a 12-month record of electric usage.

This comes after the Commission cut BGE rate hikes that were due to take effect June 1 roughly in half.

For example, last July the average BGE home customer paid $247.

This July that number is projected to rise by $13 to about $260, well below the $275 price tag had the Commission not stepped in.

As always the more energy used the higher the price, so if you double up on gas and electric, expect to pay double the rate.