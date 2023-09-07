Organizations push back against BGE's proposed hike rate

BALTIMORE — There is push back against BGE's proposal to hike gas and electric rates.

The utility company is seeking approval of a new plan that would increase rates by a combined $602.4 million over the next three-years.

That means the average BGE customer could see an annual five percent rate increase.

According to the Office of People’s Counsel, that could force customers to pay an additional $810 per yearon gas and electric by 2026.

“These multi-year rate cases may be good for utility investors, but they are leading to explosive rate increases for customers,” said People’s Counsel David S. Lapp. “They incentivize utilities to shoot for the moon with massive spending proposals, then accelerate customer payments of anticipated costs with little accountability as to how the utility actually spends those customer dollars. These spending increases drive rate increases for customers.”

The community organization Economic Action Maryland (formerly the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition) is also fighting for the plan to be rejected.

"This gas infrastructure spending flouts the 2022 Maryland Climate Solutions Now Act, which calls on the State of Maryland to shift away from fossil fuels for home heating and appliances and towards clean energy infrastructure, and hit emissions goals by 2030," the group said.

The decision ultimately lies with the Maryland Public Service Commission.

A final public comment hearing is scheduled for September 20 at 6:30pm at 6 St. Paul Street in Baltimore.

If you can't attend the hearing in person, the Commission will accept written comments until September 29.