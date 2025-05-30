Watch Now
Public Service Commission orders BGE to mitigate rate increases

Maryland's Public Service Commission issued an order to BGE on Thursday requiring that the Gas and Electric company change the way it recovers some of its supply costs.

The Commission is telling BGE that they need to shift some of the supply recovery costs from customers to lower usage months.

"This means customers will pay less for supply costs in the summer and winter when bills are typically highest but will see an increase in the fall and spring months when bills are typically lower," explained the PSC in a statement.

The idea is to keep your monthly rate more regular.

“The Commission took these actions to mitigate the impacts felt by customers as a result of higher-than-expected energy costs, coupled with potential high usage in the coming months,” said Frederick H. Hoover, Commission Chair.

We've reached out to BGE for a statement.

