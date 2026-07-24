Maryland reports third measles case in 3 days

BALTIMORE — Another case of measles has been reported in Maryland, making this the third case this week.

The Maryland Health Department confirmed a case of measles in a Central Maryland resident.

Anyone who visited the Carroll Hospital Emergency Department waiting room in Westminster on July 21 from 2:30 - 4:45 p.m. may have been exposed.

Earlier this week, two additional cases were confirmed in Southern Maryland as well.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Early symptoms of measles include a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes.

To date, Maryland has confirmed 12 measles cases in 2026.

Information about past measles cases can be found here.