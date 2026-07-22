2 cases of measles confirmed in MD after recent out-of-state travel, per MDH

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed two measles cases in the state.

Officials say the residents who live in Southern Maryland have recently traveled out of state to a location that is experiencing an active measles outbreak.

According to authorities, anyone who visited the following locations during the listed date and hours may have been exposed:

J&R Feeds LLC (28038 Thompsons Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659) from Thursday, July 16 - Tuesday, July 21, 2026

MedStar Health Urgent Care in Charlotte Hall (37767 Market Drive, Ste 100, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622) on Monday, July 20, 2026 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room (25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650) on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

What to Do If You Think You May Have Been Exposed

People, especially those not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Exposed individuals who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to child care, school, work, or public places and should contact their healthcare provider. They should contact their healthcare provider before going to a waiting room or emergency department so that the facility can take measures to prevent measles from spreading to others.

Find out whether you have been vaccinated for measles or previously had measles. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected. To check your immunization status, contact your healthcare provider or securely request your records online [health.maryland.gov] via My Immunization Record (MyIR).

[health.maryland.gov] via My Immunization Record (MyIR). If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles (e.g., you already had measles) and you might have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider or your local health department as soon as possible to discuss the best next steps for you, as you may qualify for post-exposure treatments. Contact information for local health departments is available on the Department website [health.maryland.gov].

Measles itself is a highly contagious disease. Officials say it is easily spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can remain in the air for a period of two hours after the person infected leaves the area. It's spread through direct contact and touching infected surfaces.

A call center has been opened for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about measles. Community members can call the center Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to get their questions answered at 240-735-8288.

SMCHD offers measles vaccines to all St. Mary’s County community members, regardless of ability to pay. Community members may contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department Health Clinic at 301-475-4330 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Additionally, measles vaccine clinics will be held at the following times and locations:

Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Center located at 29675 Point Lookout Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

