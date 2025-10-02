Maryland police chief guns down man allegedly armed with knives

RIVERDALE, Md. — A police chief in Maryland shot and killed a man while helping out with an investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The deadly incident occurred on Greenland Street in Riverdale.

That's where officers with the Cheverly Police Department were investigating a stabbing that took place earlier in the day.

On scene police encountered a man allegedly armed with two knives.

Despite orders to drop his weapons, the man refused, instead he continued to approach.

A Prince George's County officer who responded tried tasering the man, to no effect.

At this point the Cheverly Police Chief fired, killing the suspect. A pair of knives were recovered.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has taken over the investigation into the chief's actions.

Other officers on location were equipped with body-worn cameras that should be publicly released in the coming days.

While officials haven't released the involved Chief's name, the Cheverly Police Department website lists David Morris as its chief, whose law enforcement career dates back to 1985.

He previously served as top cop with the Riverdale Police Department, before being named Chief of Staff for Anne Arundel Police.