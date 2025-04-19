Maryland lost over 3,000 public sector jobs in March, majority from federal cuts

Maryland lost thousands of jobs in March 2025, according to estimates released by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Specifically, 3,500 public sector jobs were lost in Maryland, driven by a loss of 2,700 federal government jobs.

Maryland also added 2,300 private sector jobs, but officials say it was not enough to offset federal cuts.

The result was an overall loss of 1,200 jobs in Maryland.

This is the first report that reflects the layoffs of federal workers, terminations of federal contracts, and grant cancellations.

Officials confirm that the report did not reflect those employees that were placed on administrative leave or accepted buyout offers and are still being paid, federal employees who selected deferred retirement, or the ongoing tariff situation.

Following the release of the report, Governor Wes Moore announced a new process that simplifies hiring for four critical and hard-to-fill position types across state government.

The position types include:

Workers impacted by federal cuts can apply for jobs across agencies and locations with just a single application.

Applications will be put into an expedited pathway to be considered and potentially interviewed within weeks.

The applications for the program will remain open until May 2.

“Today’s actions mark the latest in our commitment to protect federal public servants against these attacks from Washington and connect them with opportunities to serve our state,” said Gov. Moore. “This new streamlined process will help us hire qualified applicants more quickly, bridge the employment gap, and grow our economy. Maryland is mobilizing, and together, we will leave no one behind.”