Maryland leaders react to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 03, 2023
In a historic move, the House of Representatives ousted Congressman Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker in a vote of 216-210.

Maryland lawmakers reacted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

State-level lawmakers also commented on the historic moment.

Former Governor Larry Hogan posted on X, "Today is a sad day. Matt Gaetz is a disgrace and has done more damage to the Republican Party with his actions today than any Democrat ever could. This just proves that Washington is hopelessly divided and broken, and it's why people are so frustrated with Congress and both parties."

We will update as more leaders comment on the ouster.

