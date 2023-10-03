Maryland leaders react to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

In a historic move, the House of Representatives ousted Congressman Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker in a vote of 216-210.

Maryland lawmakers reacted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Due to his failure to demand accountability for those who sought to undermine our democracy on January 6th and his refusal to uphold the bipartisan budget agreement that Congress reached earlier this year, I voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) October 3, 2023

House Republicans must abandon MAGA extremism and end their civil war. The American people deserve nothing less. I stand united with my Democratic colleagues working for a House of Representatives that is worthy of our great country. #PeopleOverPolitics — Rep. Glenn Ivey (@RepGlennIvey) October 3, 2023

My full statement on the Motion to Vacate against Kevin McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/ahTwd5FNAq — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) October 3, 2023

Kevin McCarthy's sycophantic appeasement of Trump’s MAGA enablers brought to our body chaos, extremism and his own toppling.

Today, unified behind our exceptional leadership, Democrats are clearly the only party capable of ending the dysfunction and governing for the common good. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 3, 2023

State-level lawmakers also commented on the historic moment.

The office of U.S. Speaker of the House is now vacant.



For the first time in U.S. History, the Speaker of the House has been removed. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Jheanelle Wilkins (@JheanelleW) October 3, 2023

Former Governor Larry Hogan posted on X, "Today is a sad day. Matt Gaetz is a disgrace and has done more damage to the Republican Party with his actions today than any Democrat ever could. This just proves that Washington is hopelessly divided and broken, and it's why people are so frustrated with Congress and both parties."

