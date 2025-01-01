Maryland lawmakers must deal with massive budget deficit in 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Senators and delegates return to their chambers in Annapolis on Jan. 8 to start the 90-day sprint.

The biggest issue and only piece of legislation the lawmakers have to pass by the end of the session is the state's budget.

Projections show the state has to find $3 billion in savings or new money.

"Now a negative balance of nearly 400 million in fiscal 2025, nearly 3 billion in fiscal 26 growing to nearly 6 billion in fiscal year 2030," said David Romans with the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Maryland Democrats hold a supermajority.

Democrats control the purse strings to decide how to balance this budget.

"This year it's going to be tough decisions. We've said everything is on the table. Number one, we have to make sure we are living within our means so we can invest in things in a way that is predictable and keeps us competitive," said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat from Baltimore City.

This is the largest budget shortfall since the Great Recession.

In the short term, lawmakers truly have two avenues to balance it.

Cut funding to programs and projects—education, transportation, and public safety.

Or raise taxes and fees on Marylanders.

"We are going to have to look at revenues in certain areas because when we look at the budget overall, the gap cannot be accomplished with cuts alone," said Ferguson.

Maryland Republicans are already pushing against increases to taxes and fees.

"I don't think our caucus is going to be supporting tax increases unless it can be demonstrated that it won't have a negative effect," said Delegate Jason Buckel, a Republican from Allegany County.

Jump-starting Maryland's economy has been a goal of both parties since the pandemic.

Overall the economy has been stagnant, but data from the second half of this year is encouraging.

"You know, I think long-term growth is the key, and that becomes the problem. When you impose tax increases, it's pretty well known that there is a detrimental effect on economic growth," said Buckel.

The budget issues could impact major funding projects like the blueprint for Maryland's future.

"I think just like a household budget where citizens are expected to manage their financial affairs, I think state government should do the same," said Delegate Jesse Pippy, a Republican from Carroll and Frederick County.

The red line project is also in jeopardy.

A combination of the state's financial issues and the previous Trump administration's reluctance to fund projects of its kind.

"So I think we have to be realistic that it is unlikely," said Ferguson.

Governor Wes Moore will release his budget early in the session.

Then the legislature can add and cut from it.

Maryland's legislature will have to find a way to balance it by early April.