Maryland judge denies DOJ access to State voter rolls over fraud concerns

BALTIMORE — A federal district court judge in Maryland has denied the Department of Justice access to Maryland's voter rolls.

The ruling comes one day before the State's primary election on Tuesday.

Maryland's Board of Elections experienced some miscues along the way drawing the ire of President Trump.

The State inadvertently mailed out a number of primary ballots to the wrong political party, prompting Trump to demand a DOJ investigation.

This, however, came months after the DOJ initially sued the board for access to it voter rolls.

In their request, the feds cited legislative audits in 2019 and 2023 which suggested Maryland failed to remove deceased voters and duplicate registrations from its rolls.

The Board has called the audit's findings inaccurate and mischaracterized, all while refusing to cooperate with any DOJ investigation.

This ruling is the ninth time judges throughout the country have denied DOJ's attempts to gain access to state voter rolls over concerns of fraud.

The DOJ does have the option to appeal, although it's unclear if they will.