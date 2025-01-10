Maryland gets millions in grants for EV infrastructure, rail

This morning, the US Department of Transportation announced that Maryland would be receiving $21.7 million in two separate grants.

The first is an $18.6 million grant for the state, in partnership with neighboring states, to expand its zero-emission electric vehicle charging and alternative fueling infrastructure.

The money will go toward alternative fueling stations on the I-81 and I-78 corridors.

$3.1 million will go toward reducing train-vehicle collisions and blocked railroad crossings in the state.

The bulk of the grant is going toward MDOT's Rosedale Grade Crossing Improvements and Consolidation project.

About $150,000 will go toward the Maryland Transit Administration's Kensington MARC Station Feasibility Study.