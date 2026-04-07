Maryland energy advocates raise concerns over State Senate changes to utility bill relief legislation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland energy advocates are concerned about a State Senate decision to make changes to a bill aimed at providing relief for energy bills.

Advocates say the Senate weakened the bill, but the Senate president is pushing back, arguing the changes were needed. Making energy bills more affordable is a top priority in Annapolis, but how it is done is up for debate.

The Maryland Public Interest Research Group is frustrated with the changes made in the Senate.

"I'd say the biggest concerns Maryland PIRG has is the consumer protections that were weakened or provisions added to actually increase opportunities for utilities to profit," Emily Scarr said.

One of their major issues deals with extending gas lines. Currently, when a new line is added, the cost is split up between all the customers paying for gas to a utility. The group wants the company or person hooking up to cover the bill.

Senate President Bill Ferguson pushed back, saying the state's energy generation isn't high enough to push people off the gas system.

"The question that we have to ask ourselves is, do we have sufficient supply of energy through electrification right now? And if we don't, the costs have to be borne by someone and somehow," Ferguson said.

There is also an issue of multi-year rate making. Energy companies get a few years of spending approved before doing the work, instead of going back and getting the funding after doing the work.

"Forecasted rate making has led to excessive spending, outrageous profits and unmanageable bills for our Maryland utility customers, right? We're paying more and getting less," Scarr said.

Ferguson says the Public Service Commission is responsible for making sure utilities do not overcharge ratepayers regardless.

"Whether or not it's looking backwards or forwards, they're a bit immaterial because at the end of the day it's the Public Service Commission that has the ultimate authority to increase rates or not," Ferguson said.

The legislation is being worked out over the next few days as the House and Senate reconcile their differences.

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