Maryland Department of Health urges Medicaid enrollees to update information

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health is urging Medicaid enrollees to update their contact information ahead of upcoming changes.

MDH is partnering with HealthChoice Managed Care Organizations to launch a Check-In campaign to help avoid disruptions in health insurance coverage.

In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services stopped renewals and redeterminations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, starting in April, Maryland will go back to normal operations. Enrollees can log in to their account at MarylandHealthConnection.gov and update contact information.

Marylanders who qualify for Medicaid because they are aged, blind, disabled, or enrolled in a Home and Community-Based Services program can update their contact information by visiting their local Department of Social Services or call 800-332-6347.

Enrollees who speak different languages can call 855-642-8572. Help is available in more than 200 languages. Deaf and hard of hearing use relay service.

Individuals have up to 60 days after your Medicaid coverage ends to enroll in a new plan on Maryland Health Connection. If enrollees fail to respond, their Medicaid coverage will end.