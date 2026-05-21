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Maryland CVS robbed at knife point by suspects holding child

CVS Robbery
Montgomery County Police via CVS
CVS Robbery
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DERWOOD, Md. — Montgomery County Police are in search of three suspects who allegedly robbed a CVS store.

It happened May 12, around 5:35pm, at the Redland Road location in Derwood.

That's when the trio walked in holding a young child, and began stealing merchandise off the shelves.

When confronted by an employee, one suspect pulled a knife on them.

The group then fled.

On May 21 detectives released store surveillance photos of the wanted individuals.

CVS Robbery

Anyone recognizing them is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477.

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