Maryland CVS robbed at knife point by suspects holding child

DERWOOD, Md. — Montgomery County Police are in search of three suspects who allegedly robbed a CVS store.
It happened May 12, around 5:35pm, at the Redland Road location in Derwood.
That's when the trio walked in holding a young child, and began stealing merchandise off the shelves.
When confronted by an employee, one suspect pulled a knife on them.
The group then fled.
On May 21 detectives released store surveillance photos of the wanted individuals.
Anyone recognizing them is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477.