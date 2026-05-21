Maryland CVS robbed at knife point by suspects holding child

DERWOOD, Md. — Montgomery County Police are in search of three suspects who allegedly robbed a CVS store.

It happened May 12, around 5:35pm, at the Redland Road location in Derwood.

That's when the trio walked in holding a young child, and began stealing merchandise off the shelves.

When confronted by an employee, one suspect pulled a knife on them.

The group then fled.

On May 21 detectives released store surveillance photos of the wanted individuals.

Montgomery County Police via CVS

Anyone recognizing them is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477.