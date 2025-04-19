Maryland Comptroller urges Trump administration to reconsider plans to discontinue IRS Direct File program

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman released a statement Friday in response to the Trump administration's efforts to end the IRS Direct File program.

The program allows citizens in 25 states, including Maryland, to file their tax returns directly to the agency for free.

Developed during Joe Biden's presidency, the program is seen as an easy, fast way to file taxes.

According to the Associated Press, Republican lawmakers and commercial tax preparation companies complained the program was "a waste of taxpayer money" because free filing programs already exist, although they are difficult to use.

When President Donald Trump took office, it was thought that Elon Musk and computer programmers with DOGE would take on the program and improve it, but according to two people familiar with the administration's plans, the future of the program became more clear when the IRS staff assigned to Direct File were told mid-March to stop working on its development for the 2026 tax filing season.

Comptroller Lierman says that over 90% of the thousands of Marylanders who used Direct File preferred it to previous options and would recommend it friends and family.

"Direct File’s success proves that Americans want choices in filing their taxes and that there is no need, other than corporate profits, for Americans to spend significant amounts of money and time to file basic tax returns. Canceling Direct File would be a costly mistake and would be a disservice to the eligible low and middle-income individuals and families who used it. Without Direct File, they are again targets for fraud, scams, and steeper costs to file tax returns," she said.

In 2024, it was reported that the IRS accepted 140,803 returns filed by taxpayers using Direct File in the 12 states where it was available.

The program expanded to include half the country for this past tax season.

"Direct File is a simple, secure way for taxpayers to file their tax returns online, directly with their state and the IRS. Direct File promised and delivered on modernizing tax administration and reducing red tape, making the tax filing process more accessible and less intimidating for filers. When asked how we could improve upon Direct File, one Maryland taxpayer shared that, in their opinion, “you cannot improve on perfection.” I urge the Trump Administration to prioritize the needs and well-being of all Americans and preserve Direct File for future tax seasons," said Comptroller Lierman.

It's not yet clear how many returns were accepted via Direct File this year.