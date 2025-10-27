Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland Comptroller defers tax payments for federal workers impacted by shutdown

Shutdown over: Trump signs continuing resolution to reopen federal government
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: The U.S. Capitol is seen as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. A continuing resolution to fund the government has passed the House of Representatives but faces a stiff challenge in the Senate. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)</p>
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After nearly four weeks, the federal government remains shut down.

On Monday Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said impacted federal workers living in the state can apply for deferred tax payments.

The federal government is Maryland's largest employer, making up about 5.9 percent of the state's workforce.

“We recognize the financial strain this shutdown is placing on hardworking Marylanders, many of whom are working without a paycheck,” Lierman said. “Our office is committed to doing everything we can to ease that burden and ensure families can stay afloat while the federal government remains at a standstill.”

To sign up for the deferment plan, send an email to GovShutdownRelief@marylandtaxes.gov.

Make sure to include your full name, address, last 4 digits of your social security number, and a case number or payment plan identification number.

Once approved, tax payments will be deferred for the duration of the shutdown and up to 60 days after.

Furloughed federal workers can also apply for a $700 loan through the State Labor Department.

Other resources can be found here.

