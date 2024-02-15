Maryland business owner making national recognition through work with NFL

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A small-business owner now has a national profile through her work with the NFL.

Monica Blakely is the owner of "Passion for Ezra."

Last year she designed a jacket for Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce that went viral at the Super Bowl.

Blakely's success extends far beyond that.

She recently created a one-of-a-kind custom dress that was selected for the NFL Honors award show.

Blakely says her goal is to always create the unimaginable, no matter how bizarre the request may be.

"It is a jersey that was created into a corset top. The bottom is a flowing base. It had photos anywhere from staff members, to other fans, to family members because there is no I in team. We want to incorporate everyone that helped us get there and have gotten us here so far," said Blakely.

She says she had 100 orders for clients this Super Bowl weekend alone.

She and her husband run the business.

Blakely says she has plans of expanding this year but hopes to keep the small business feel for her customers.

Throughout the past 11 years, Blakely has worked with many players, owners, fans and celebrities.

No matter who she creates for, her goal is to make sure each and every single customer speaks directly to her and is passionate about their order.

"I want to make sure that when people reach out to order something, they speak directly to the owner, they don't speak to anybody else. I made it that way specifically so they get that one-on-one. I want them to feel special whether it's Joe down the street, whether it's a celebrity, whether it's a big company, I want them to understand they're getting that personal touch with each item," said Blakely.

