Maryland business makes Donna Kelce custom Eagles and Chiefs themed shoes

BALTIMORE — Donna Kelce, also known as "Mama Kelce" will be watching Monday night's football game in style.

She will be wearing a split pair of shoes that read "Mama" in Chiefs colors and "Kelce" in Eagles colors.

They represent the support for her two sons, Travis for the Chiefs and Jason for the Eagles.

Here's the catch; they were made by a small business in Maryland.

The business, Passion for Ezra, has linked with Kelce in the past.

She also wore a split jacket with similar designs in Super LVII.