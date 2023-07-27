Maryland braces for extreme July heat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As local leaders in Maryland are pointing out, the state is facing potentially dangerous heat to end this week.

WMAR-2 News spoke with folks about how they're staying cool.

In Annapolis, Larry and Victoria Tom walked their pup, Cora, in a shade-filled park, and for a good reason.

"We're walking [Cora] late at night because it's too hot to take her out during the day," said Victoria. "You've got the heat on this asphalt on her paws, it's just too much."

This week, the Toms told WMAR-2 Nes they are staying in the AC - a smart way to do things as Maryland's heat index goes into the triple digits the next few days.

At the Pip Moyer Rec Center in Annapolis, a room will be made available to help folks cool off.

"This is more than a simple heat event. This is more than a simple 'let's open a cooling center' type of heat. This is a heat beyond which we've seen, certainly this year," said David Mandell, deputy director of the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

Mandell tells WMAR-2 News that this is the first time this summer they've had to open the cooling center. The counties in our area, and Baltimore City, are also making places available to escape the heat.

In Annapolis, for example, the municipal pool at nearby Truxtun Park is open free past 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday to folks living in the city.

And with that heat, it won't be long to see the wrong effects on your health. Experts advise you stay in the air conditioning if you can. If you must be outside, seek out shade, drink plenty of water, and conserve your energy.

"Just trying to stay in some AC," said Ryan Adamski, a Baltimore native visiting Annapolis for a kickball game. "I work at the office; I have guys out in the field. I will be checking on them periodically to make sure they're okay."