Maryland-based video game developer heading to Germany to showcase new game

A local gaming developer is heading to Gamescom to showcase their new game.

Oxide Games, in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, will exhibit the game Ara: History Untold at the Xbox Booth.

Thousands of the attendees and gaming industry professionals will be able to interact with the game alongside other Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass titles.

“Since we announced the game during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in 2022, the team has been hard at work to ensure that Ara: History Untold is the best it can be,” said Michael Califf, systems designer. “It’s a huge boost to our team’s morale to attend a significant industry event like this and finally show off our game to players at the show.”

The game offers an experience on the classic historical grand strategy genre.

You lead nations from the dawn of human society to the pinnacle of human achievement while exploring an interactive living world.

Developers say the Nitrous Engine, a next-generation gaming engine, was a key factor in bringing a next level experience to the game.

“With advancements in the Nitrous Engine, we’re able to bring something as grand as Ara: History Untold to life without comprising our design team’s vision,” said Dan Baker, chief graphics architect. “We strive to push grand strategy games to the next level, and gamescom will be an important milestone for our studio to see how players engage with Ara.”

Attendees will also be able to sit in on a talk from Baker, which is aimed at individuals who are interested in starting a game studio.

The conference begins on August 23 and will run through August 27.

To keep up with updates on the game, click here.