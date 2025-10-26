Gov. Moore balks at funding SNAP with State money, fearing the White House won't reimburse

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After nearly four weeks, the federal government remains shut down.

As a result, it's becoming more likely that SNAP benefits or food stamps will be delayed.

This means come November 1, recipients may not see monthly payments appear on their EBT cards.

In Maryland, almost 700,000 residents are enrolled in SNAP — including nearly 270,000 children.

Recently the Trump Administration issued a letter directing states to withhold November payments as the shutdown drags on.

The USDA has indicated it will not release contingency funding for the program.

On Friday, Governor Wes Moore balked at the idea of using state money to fund the program, out of concern the White House would refuse reimbursement.

“During previous shutdowns, the State of Maryland received reimbursement for federal expenses incurred from critical programs," said Moore. "The Trump Administration has provided zero assurance that our state will receive reimbursement—even if Maryland were to cover SNAP benefits in the absence of federal funding. And as recent history has shown, President Trump’s targeted attacks on Democratic priorities, programs and states only further diminishes our confidence in being made whole."

Meanwhile, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has sent a letter of his own demanding answers.

While the USDA can legally reduce, suspend, or even cancel SNAP benefits under certain circumstances, Brown argues no explanation was given.

"In other words, without citing any legal authority or providing any reasoning, USDA prohibited states like Maryland from sending already calculated November allotments to EBT vendors for processing," said Brown.

The Attorney General said he wants a response by October 27.