Maryland AG announce charges filed against Capital Jazz for canceled cruise

BALTIMORE — Attorney General Anthony Brown announced charges filed against Capital Jazz, a local promoter of music-themed events including annual Jazz SuperCruises.

Charges were also filed against the company's owner, Clifford Hunte.

It is alleged that Capital Jazz and Hunte canceled a SuperCruise scheduled to depart for the Carribean in March 2026 and has failed to pay refunds.

According to the charges, this violated an earlier settlement reached with Capital Jazz.

In 2025, the Maryland Attorney General's Office settled enabling customer refunds year after the fact for previously canceled SuperCruises.

RELATED: Maryland Attorney General settles with Capital Jazz over SuperCruise refunds

As stated in the charges, at least 103 consumers are allegedly owed refunds totaling at least $642,240 for the canceled 2026 SuperCruise.

The Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division alleges Capital Jazz not only violated the Consumer Protection Act by canceling the cruise, but also by failing to pay restitution and penalties owed under its prior settlement.

The charges are scheduled to be heard before the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings on July 21.

Anyone who may believe they are owed refunds can call 410-528-8662.