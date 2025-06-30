Maryland Attorney General settles with Capital Jazz over SuperCruise refunds

BALTIMORE — New developments in the ongoing Capital Jazz SuperCruise debacle.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office announced a second settlement enabling customer refunds years after the fact.

Originally the SuperCruise was scheduled to set sail in January of 2021.

Thanks to COVID-19 the cruise was postponed until January 2022, only to be canceled again due to the Omicron Variant.

The cruise never did happen, leaving customers out lots of money.

In April 2024 the Attorney General went after Royal Caribbean Cruises, who allegedly helped sell tickets on behalf of Capital Jazz.

Royal Caribbean was the company Capital Jazz contracted for its SuperCruise. Because of this, the state determined they too were partly liable.

Despite denying any responsibility, Royal Caribbean eventually agreed to pay $1.3 million worth of refunds.

This latest settlement secures an additional $60,000 from Capital Jazz in owed refunds that were never issued.

Like Royal Caribbean, Capital Jazz denied all wrongdoing.

In fact, they claim to have already fully refunded customers impacted by the first cruise cancellation.

Capital Jazz said they also refunded $2.2 million in tickets purchased for the second cruise.

At the time, that's all they could afford to give back, because Royal Caribbean allegedly seized all advance payments, which is largely why the cruise giant later agreed to help offset refund costs.

Between both canceled cruises, Capital Jazz said they paid over $6 million in total refunds.

The Clarksville based company did not anticipate the volume of refund requests, thinking more people would opt for credit towards a future cruise.

To read the full settlement between the State of Maryland and Capital Jazz, click here.