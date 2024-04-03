Royal Caribbean to pay $1.3 million in refunds over canceled Capital Jazz Cruises

BALTIMORE — It's been more than three years since the Capital Jazz SuperCruise was set to sail.

Then COVID-19 hit, causing the trip to be postponed until January 14, 2022.

Paid customers had the option of getting a refund or cruising on the new date.

While many chose reimbursement, others decided to just wait and travel the following year.

However, those plans ended up being canceled as well due to the Omicron variant.

As result many received no money back for their tickets.

MORE: Cruise customers still seeking refunds after trip was canceled in January

Royal Caribbean Cruises reportedly helped with ticket sales on behalf of Capital Jazz, which is based out of Maryland.

According to the State Attorney General's Office, this left the cruise giant financially responsible.

Royal Caribbean denied those claims insisting they never directly received traveler payments.

They instead placed blame on Capital Jazz, suggesting they're responsible for issuing refunds.

This led to the Attorney General's Office launching an investigation into Royal Caribbean.

The investigation concluded Royal Caribbean engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

On Wednesday, without having to admit liability or guilt, Royal Caribbean agreed to a settlement that includes $1.3 million in refunds to impacted customers.

“Consumers deserve a refund when a business fails to deliver, even in unforeseen circumstances like the pandemic,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Those still owed a refund should expect a mailed check within three months.

Questions can be answered by calling 410-528-8662.