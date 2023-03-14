Maryland adopts plan to make all cars electric by 2035

BALTIMORE — Maryland is reaffirming its commitment to going green.

Governor Wes Moore announced today that the state has adopted the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule. The multi-state agreement that started in California requires manufacturers to continuously increase the number of electric vehicles they sell, to reach 100% of passenger car and light truck sales by 2035.

It does this by slowly reducing the amount of gas powered cars on the road from now until 2040.

It also promotes the purchase and manufacturing of electric vehicles by offering tax incentives.



Just seeing how this is going to affect the environment, how this is going to affect jobs in Maryland, and the economy...its revolutionary. - Governor Wes Moore

By 2040 the plan hopes to reduce emissions by 6,000 tons of greenhouse gases.

