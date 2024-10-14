Marilyn Mosby claims to have a new job, now wants curfew instead of home detention

BALTIMORE — Disgraced former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is attempting to have conditions of her federal home detention revised.

Earlier this year Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury and one count of false statement on a home mortgage application.

Despite facing decades behind bars, a judge sentenced Mosby to supervised release.

Conditions include 12 months of home detention tracked by 24 hour electronic monitoring.

On October 11 the public defender's office requested that Mosby be placed under a curfew rather than home confinement.

Mosby claims to have new job as Director of Global Strategic Planning for a California based company overseeing mental health, substance abuse, and transitional housing facilities.

Although Mosby would remain in Maryland for work, she says the job requires frequent travel throughout the state.

In turn Mosby wants the judge to let her free each day between the hours of 6am and 9pm.

While employment is an exception to Mosby's release conditions, prosecutors and the probation office are apparently opposed to her request.

In her petition Mosby denies allegations by the probation office that she violated terms of her release, for failing to provide proper notice of change in work status. Court documents also reveal Mosby traveled to California while on home detention for on the job training last week.

It's unclear when and how the judge will rule.