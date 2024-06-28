Judge refuses to let Marilyn Mosby travel to New Orleans while on home detention

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has denied former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's request to travel out-of state for a paid speaking engagement while on home detention.

Last month judge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Mosby to three years of supervised probation, with one year of home monitoring, except for when working.

A jury convicted Mosby of two counts of perjury, and one count of making false statements on a home mortgage application.

Her public defender on Thursday asked Griggsby to approve July trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival of Culture, which they describe as "one of the largest and most influential African-American

festivals in the country."

Mosby's defense team claims the trip would help supply her a steady income to pay bills.

"This event is crucial to advancing Ms. Mosby’s consulting company, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, LLC," Mosby's attorneys stated in court documents.

Mahogany Elite was heavily scrutinized by the Baltimore City Inspector Genral while Mosby was still in office.

In rejecting Mosby's trip, Griggsby said Mosby is required to first serve 60 days probation before traveling.

Prosecutors and Mosby's probation officer each urged the judge to rule against the request.

Mosby is currently appealing her conviction.

