Man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland shot by police in Virginia

BALTIMORE — An alleged gunman on the run for attempted murder in Talbot County was shot by police in Virginia Tuesday.

Stewart Orlando Ray was wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting on Tunis Mill Road that left one person injured.

While trying to flee the crime scene, Ray reportedly struck several parked cars causing his getaway ride to become disabled.

Still he got away and somehow ended up at the Potomac Yard Shopping Center in Alexandria.

That's where he was spotted by the U.S. Marshals and ultimately shot while being taken into custody, according to WJLA-ABC7.

Talbot County Sheriff's Office Stewart Orlando Ray

