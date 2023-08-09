Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland shot by police in Virginia

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 11:42:19-04

BALTIMORE — An alleged gunman on the run for attempted murder in Talbot County was shot by police in Virginia Tuesday.

Stewart Orlando Ray was wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting on Tunis Mill Road that left one person injured.

While trying to flee the crime scene, Ray reportedly struck several parked cars causing his getaway ride to become disabled.

Still he got away and somehow ended up at the Potomac Yard Shopping Center in Alexandria.

That's where he was spotted by the U.S. Marshals and ultimately shot while being taken into custody, according to WJLA-ABC7.

Stewart Orlando Ray
Stewart Orlando Ray

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices