Man sentenced to 40 years after woman's body found behind Lansdowne Middle

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after killing a woman and leaving her body behind Lansdowne Middle School.

Clarence Henson was arrested in January 2023, after Audra Pineda's bloodied body was found by a student showing up for class the next day.

The Medical Examiner ruled Pineda's death a homicide two days later as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries with evidence of strangulation."

Charging documents say Henson and Pineda were captured on camera walking behind the school together the night before.

Police say the two were arguing and the next morning, Pineda was found dead.

On February 15 Henson showed up at the Baltimore City Police Department's Southern District Station, claiming to have seen himself on the news in reference to Pineda's murder.

During an interview with detectives Henson admitted to meeting with Pineda outside the business on Hollins Ferry Road, but initially denied walking with her to the school.

Henson was the only person at the crime scene between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following morning when Pineda's body was found, charging documents say.