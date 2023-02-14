Police: Person of interest sought after woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police have released photos of a person of interest after 37-year-old Audra Pineda was found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School.

Pineda was found behind the school and police initially labeled the death as suspicious. They've since upgraded that to a homicide.

Her body was discovered on school property just as students were showing up to class for the day.

If you have information about this person, please contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943.