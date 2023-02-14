Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Person of interest sought after woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle

Lansdowne suspect
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 17:33:54-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police have released photos of a person of interest after 37-year-old Audra Pineda was found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School.

Pineda was found behind the school and police initially labeled the death as suspicious. They've since upgraded that to a homicide.

Her body was discovered on school property just as students were showing up to class for the day.

RELATED: Death of woman found behind Lansdowne Middle School ruled homicide

If you have information about this person, please contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943.

Baltimore County suspect.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices