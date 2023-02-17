Man charged with murder after woman's body discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School

LANSDOWNE, Md — An arrest in the murder case of a woman whose body was discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School last month.

Clarence Henson, 57, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Audra Pineda.

Her bloodied body was found the morning of January 31 by a student showing up to class for the day.

The Medical Examiner ruled Pineda's death a homicide two days later as result of "multiple blunt force injuries with evidence of strangulation."

According to charging documents surveillance video captured Henson and Pineda walking behind the school together around 7pm the night before.

Police write the two appeared to be arguing at the time. The next morning, Pineda was found dead.

Investigators interviewed Pineda's family members and learned that she'd been homeless and frequented a business along Hollins Ferry Road.

Detectives obtained and reviewed footage from outside the business less than 45 minutes prior to when Henson and Pineda were first seen behind the school.

Henson is seen arriving at the business and hugging Pineda before they both walk in the direction of the school.

On February 15 Henson showed up at the Baltimore City Police Department's Southern District Station, claiming to have seen himself on the news in reference to Pineda's murder.

During an interview with detectives Henson admitted to meeting with Pineda outside the business on Hollins Ferry Road, but initially denied walking with her to the school.

When shown a picture of himself with Pineda at the school, Henson allegedly changed his story and said he did walk with her but decided to go home.

Police note in charging documents that Henson was the only person at the crime scene between 6pm on January 30 and 8am the following morning when Pineda's body was discovered.

Henson is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.