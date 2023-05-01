Man pleads guilty to murder of MTA bus driver, sentenced to 60 years in prison

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man plead guilty to the murder of Frankye Duckett, who was an MTA mobility bus driver.

It all started when Duckett picked up an elderly woman on Mulberry Street back in January of 2021.

For some reason he and another man who had been waiting with the woman, got into a heated argument.

After boarding the van, the woman told Duckett the guy he'd been arguing with was her grandson, 33-year-old Marquis Poteat.

As Duckett drove to the next stop in the 4400 block of Moravia Road, security camera footage shows a passenger get out of a beige Buick Lesabre, and fire a handgun through the van front driver's side window, killing Duckett.

The gunman then gets back into the passenger side of the Buick, and takes off.

Later police pulled over a car matching the description, and identified the driver as Ernest Ford.

He admitted to driving the alleged shooter, presumably Poteat, to the scene and dropping him off downtown afterwards.

In April of 2021, Warrant Apprehension detectives along with U.S. Marshals and Florence County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Poteat.

Poteat was arrested in Florence, South Carolina, with the help of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

After pleading guilty to first degree murder charges, Poteat was sentenced to 60 years in prison.