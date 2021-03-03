New details emerge on what led to the January murder of an MTA mobility van driver

BALTIMORE — We're learning more information on what led to the deadly January shooting of an MTA mobility van driver.

According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, it all started when Frankye Duckett picked up an elderly woman on Mulberry Street.

For some reason he and another man who had been waiting with the woman, got into a heated argument.

After boarding the van, the woman told Duckett the guy he'd been arguing with was her grandson, Marquis Poteat.

As Duckett drove to the next stop in the 4400 block of Moravia Road, security camera footage shows a passenger get out of a beige Buick Lesabre, and fire a handgun through the van front driver's side window, killing Duckett.

The gunman then gets back into the passenger side of the Buick, and takes off.

Later police pulled over a car matching the description, and identified the driver as Ernest Ford.

He admitted to driving the alleged shooter, presumably Poteat, to the scene and dropping him off downtown afterwards.

Ford now faces a slew of charges including first degree murder.

Poteat remains on the loose.

Anyone with information on Poteat's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-756-2587.