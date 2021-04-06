Second suspect arrested in January killing of MTA Mobility driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested the second suspect in connection to the January deadly shooting of an MTA Mobility van driver.

Warrant Apprehension detectives along with U.S. Marshals and Florence County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 33 year-old Marquis Poteat.

Poteat was arrested while in Florence, South Carolina, with the help of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is currently being held in a Florence County jail while he awaits extradition back to Baltimore later this month.

Upon his return to Baltimore, Poteat will be charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, and various firearms violations.

According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, it all started when the victim, 49-year-old Frankye Duckett, picked up an elderly woman on Mulberry Street.

RELATED: New details emerge on what led to the January murder of an MTA mobility van driver

For some reason he and another man who had been waiting with the woman, got into a heated argument.

After boarding the van, the woman told Duckett the guy he'd been arguing with was her grandson, Marquis Poteat.

As Duckett drove to the next stop in the 4400 block of Moravia Road, security camera footage shows a passenger get out of a beige Buick Lesabre, and fire a handgun through the van front driver's side window, killing Duckett.

Later police pulled over a car matching the description, and identified the driver as 28-year-old Ernest Ford.

He admitted to driving the alleged shooter, presumably Poteat, to the scene and dropping him off downtown afterwards.

Ford is also facing murder charges for his involvement in the shooting.