Man gunned down in parking lot of Bethesda North Marriott Hotel

BETHESDA, Md. — An investigation is underway after a hotel guest was shot to death on the parking lot at the Bethesda North Marriott & Conference Center.

It happened Thursday, around 11:30am.

Montgomery County Police discovered 41-year-old Quentin Tyrone Davis dead at the scene on Marinelli Road.

"Davis was walking alone through the parking lot toward the hotel when an unknown suspect confronted him," police said in a press release. "Shortly after the confrontation, the suspect shot Davis and ran from the area."

The shooter(s) remain on the loose. So far, no potential motive's been revealed.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-411-8477. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.