Man given two life sentences for murder of BPD officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE — A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of BPD officer Keona Holley and another man Tuesday morning.

Both sentences come without the possibility of parole.

This comes after Elliot Knox was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder back in March.

Prosecutors successfully argued Knox participated in the deadly ambush style shooting of officer Holley, while she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue.

The shooting left Holley on life support, before she ultimately died. Knox was charged just days later with another man, Travon Shaw.

The jury wasn't prepared to label Knox as the shooter and he's ultimately the one who told police Shaw pulled the trigger.

After wounding Holley, police say Knox and Shaw headed to the 600 block of Lucia Avenue, where together, they shot and killed Justin Johnson.

Police ended up recovering a car linked to Knox that was seen on surveillance fleeing the area where Holley was shot.

Two guns were later found inside a home, one of which was used in both shootings.

Shaw was sentenced to life in prison without parole.